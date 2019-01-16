Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss given £2,000 fine for criticising referee

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton (right) was sent off late on in their defeat by Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has been fined £2,000 after accepting a Football Association charge for criticising the referee following their defeat by Bristol Rovers.

Barton, 36, said Brett Huxtable's performance was "as bad as I have seen in my life" and hoped he "never sees him refereeing" again in League One.

Six Fleetwood players were booked while Ched Evans and Barton were sent off.

The fine follows a two-game touchline ban Barton received.

In addition to the ban, the Cod Army boss was given a separate £2,000 fine after being found guilty of misconduct during the same match, which took place on 22 December.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley midfielder previously admitted using 'abusive and/or insulting' language as well as questioning an official's integrity.