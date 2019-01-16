Mario Balotelli set to join Marseille from Nice

Mario Balotelli (centre) has scored 14 goals in 36 games for Italy

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is set to join Marseille from Nice.

The Italy international, 28, has been at Ligue 1 side Nice since leaving Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016.

Balotelli helped City win the Premier League in 2011-12 and had one season at Liverpool before spending a year on loan at AC Milan.

He has not played since 4 December following a disagreement with coach Patrick Vieira.

Balotelli's contract with Nice expires at the end of the season.

Balotelli, who has also played for Inter Milan in a 12-year career, scored 42 goals in 64 games in his first two seasons in France.

But he was dropped by Italy in September 2018 and has not scored in 10 games for Nice this season.