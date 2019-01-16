Juventus 1-0 AC Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo header wins Supercoppa for Juve

Juventus' victory edged them clear of AC Milan who have won the Supercoppa on seven occasions

Cristiano Ronaldo's header was enough for Juventus to beat AC Milan and claim a record eighth Supercoppa Italiana in a game played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal forward nodded in Miralem Pjanic's lofted pass in the second half to settle a meeting between Italian football's two most successful clubs.

It was Ronaldo's 16th goal of the season for the Serie A leaders.

Patrick Cutrone hit the crossbar for Milan, who had Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie sent off.

Gonzalo Higuain, reportedly the subject of interest from Chelsea, was introduced as a substitute by Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso in Italy's version of the Community Shield.

But the 31-year-old Argentina forward, who is currently on loan from Juventus, was unable to deliver an equalising goal for the Rossoneri, who were beaten 4-0 by Juve in the Coppa Italia final in May.