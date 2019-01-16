Manchester City furious over EFL Trophy quarter-final schedule

Manchester City Under-21s won 4-2 at Rochdale in the EFL Trophy last 16

Manchester City are furious over the scheduling of their EFL Trophy quarter-final - 24 hours before the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

City's under-21 side face Sunderland in the EFL Trophy on 22 January, while the first team play Burton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on 23 January.

With a 9-0 first-leg lead, manager Pep Guardiola wanted to select a younger side in the EFL Cup, but City say the schedule limits opportunities for their youngsters.

It is understood City have made their feelings known to the English Football League several times, but alternative dates have been rejected.

City are the last remaining under-21 side left in the EFL Trophy.

Three years ago, 16 'category A' academy clubs were controversially invited into the competition.

The aim was to provide younger players at those clubs with the chance to play meaningful games.

The BBC has asked the EFL for a response.