Auchinleck Talbot: Who are Ayr United's Scottish Cup opponents?

Auchinleck win derby ahead of Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United Venue: Beechwood Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Auchinleck Talbot are looking to create history on Saturday in the Scottish Cup against Ayr United. On the three previous occasions the Ayrshire junior side have met senior opposition in the competition they lost, but now they hope to claim their first major scalp when their county cousins visit Beechwood Park in the fourth round.

This is the seventh season the Talbot have competed in the Scottish Cup since it was revamped to include Scottish Junior Cup winners and the junior league champions.

Their most notable appearance was in January 2012 when they lost to Hearts at Tynecastle by a solitary goal. It ended controversially when a last-minute goal by Gordon Pope was incorrectly ruled out for offside, therefore denying Talbot a replay.

Auchinleck Talbot, formed in 1909, are the most successful junior club in the country, having won the Scottish Junior Cup on 12 occasions. They were the first club to win it three years in a row from 1986-88.

Talbot's manager, Tommy Sloan, has guided them to their past six Junior Cup successes. The 54-year-old played for Ayr United in the 1980s as a striker and there are no less than six of the present Talbot squad who have also been on the books of the Somerset Park club.

Saturday's tie at Beechwood, which has a reduced capacity of 3,100 for this encounter, is a sell-out with 1,700 tickets going to home supporters. The population of the village of Auchinleck is just over twice that figure.

Impressive form on all fronts

Talbot are on a run of 13 games unbeaten in all competitions. Their last defeat was on 6 October at home to Glenafton Athletic - their only league defeat this season.

They are currently third in the West Region Super League with 31 points from 12 games. Leaders Hurlford United have 44 points from 19 matches. Talbot's success in other competitions is the reason they have seven games in hand in the league.

They have already won the West Regional League Cup this term, beating Lesmahagow 6-1 in the final.

Who are the players to watch?

Graham Wilson: The striker (pictured) is Talbot's top scorer with 22 goals from 26 appearances this season, four of those coming in the Scottish Cup. He had a brief spell with Dumbarton in 2010, joined from Cumnock in 2012 and came off the bench last week to score as Talbot beat Cumnock 3-1 in the West of Scotland Cup.

Andy Leishman: The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been impressive in the Talbot success story of the past eight years. A product of the club's youth system, he also had spells at Kello Rovers and Lugar Boswell. He saved a penalty in the Scottish Cup tie with Hearts in 2012 and has been capped for Junior Scotland.

Gordon Pope: The left-back is in his second spell at Talbot after a season at Ayr United in 2013-14. The experienced defender also provides creativity in attack with dangerous crosses into the opposition box. He signed senior with Dundee United in 2006 before moving to Montrose.