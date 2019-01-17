Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA star Mario Hezonja

Arsenal's game with Chelsea on Saturday is a crucial clash in the battle for the top four, but who will come out on top?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "The Gunners were beaten at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season but they had a very good spell in the game when they battered the Blues.

"The Gunners have defensive issues but they showed against Tottenham before Christmas what they are capable of in big games like this.

"With the crowd behind them, it would be typical if they went out and beat Chelsea - they have definitely got enough quality in midfield and attack to win this one."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against New York Knicks basketball star Mario Hezonja.

Mario Hezonja (left) is 23 and 6ft 8in. He joined New York Knicks last summer after three years with Orlando Magic

The Croatian small forward is set to play in Thursday's NBA London game against Washington Wizards.

Hezonja, 23, is a Newcastle fan and is backing them to beat fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday.

While playing for Barcelona at the start of his basketball career, Hezonja was asked if he had been to see Lionel Messi in action at the Nou Camp.

"Let Messi come to see me", was his response.

So, which NBA stars does Hezonja think are the best football players?

He told BBC Sport: "From what I've seen, Joel Embiid (of the Philadelphia 76ers) and Tony Parker (of the Charlotte Hornets). I have to say myself too!"

Premier League predictions - week 23 Result Lawro Mario SATURDAY Wolves v Leicester x-x 2-0 0-1 Bournemouth v West Ham x-x 2-1 0-1 Liverpool v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-0 Man Utd v Brighton x-x 3-0 2-0 Newcastle v Cardiff x-x 2-0 2-1 Southampton v Everton x-x 1-1 0-0 Watford v Burnley x-x 0-1 0-0 Arsenal v Chelsea x-x 2-1 1-2 SUNDAY Huddersfield v Man City x-x 0-2 0-2 Fulham v Tottenham x-x 0-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Wolves v Leicester (12:30 GMT)

Leicester lost to Southampton last week despite Saints playing the whole second half with 10 men, and some Foxes fans are clearly not happy with manager Claude Puel.

That has been the case for a while now, despite Leicester's wins against Manchester City and Chelsea over Christmas, and it is another reason why I do not understand why Puel picked a weakened team for his side's FA Cup defeat by Newport County.

If he had put a stronger team out and won that tie, it would have given Leicester's supporters something to look forward to. Instead, Puel managed to annoy some of them even more.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leicester City highlights

I read a very good interview with Wolves' executive chairman Jeff Shi in the Sunday Times (subscription required) where he spoke about the club's plans, and he clearly understands their history and fan-base too.

Wolves were beaten by Manchester City on Monday, but there was not much they could do about that once Willy Boly had been sent off after 19 minutes. I think they will get back on track here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 0-1

Bournemouth v West Ham

West Ham got a great result in beating Arsenal on Saturday, while Bournemouth's defeat at Everton last week means they have lost nine of their past 12 league games.

I don't think the Cherries have played especially badly in that time, which is one of the reasons I think they will return to winning ways on Saturday. They have a decent recent record against the Hammers too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mario's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday would have been the 100th birthday of former Liverpool boss Bob Paisley, and the club are going to mark the occasion in a variety of ways.

The Reds will be up against another former Liverpool manager, Roy Hodgson, who did not have a very happy time at Anfield, during a difficult period for the club.

Liverpool got through last week's trip to Brighton with three points, which was the important thing - it is those type of games that decide whether you end up as champions.

I don't see them having many problems in winning this one too. Trent Alexander-Arnold is out, but Jurgen Klopp will just play James Milner at right-back, and he will not moan about it.

Anything Palace get from this game is a bonus, and I just don't see it happening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 2-0

Man Utd v Brighton

Brighton have back-to-back games against Liverpool and Manchester United so this is a tough week for them - but even if they lose this game too, they already have points in the bank because of their form at the turn of the year.

The Seagulls may have lost against Liverpool but they did make things difficult for the Reds, which is something they are good at.

Chris Hughton's side will have the same approach at Old Trafford but I don't see it working - United are just flying at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mario's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle v Cardiff

Newcastle replaced Cardiff in the bottom three last week, but it is hard to see either of these teams pulling clear of the relegation battle. Whatever happens in this game is not going to change that.

Cardiff are trying to bolster their attack by signing Emiliano Sala for around £18m from Nantes, and loaning Oumar Niasse from Everton.

All the clubs at the bottom of the table are short of goals and at least the Bluebirds are trying to do something about it. If Sala keeps them in the Premier League, he is worth every penny - so it is worth the gamble.

There is no sign of Newcastle doing anything similar in the transfer market but I am still going with them to win this game.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 2-4 Newcastle United (aet) highlights

Whether or not Magpies boss Rafa Benitez really wanted to progress in the FA Cup or not, I think their win at Blackburn on Tuesday is a big thing.

If your kids can win, like Newcastle's did, you think 'hold on a minute, maybe we are not that bad'.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 2-1

Southampton v Everton

Both of these teams had good results last weekend, although I still thought Everton looked ordinary against Bournemouth.

The Toffees need to kick on, and they should use last week's win over Bournemouth as a platform for an improved performance this time.

I just think there is something missing with Marco Silva's side at the moment. It is strange - they should be better defensively with the players they have got, and they don't seem able to get Richarlison or Gylfi Sigurdsson on the ball enough for them to be in control of games.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mario's prediction: 0-0

Watford v Burnley

Sean Dyche goes back to his old club with his Burnley team in decent shape again, after four wins on the bounce, and they are inching away from the relegation zone.

Watford got a good win at Palace last week but they are so up and down that it is always hard to know what they will do next.

I am going to go with Burnley. They managed to beat Fulham last time out without having a shot on target which was a nice trick to pull off, and I just think they will nick this.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Mario's prediction: 0-0

Arsenal v Chelsea (17:30 GMT)

Arsenal need to strengthen at the back otherwise it is going to be the same old story, and they are just going to be fighting for fifth.

Manchester United's run means they are back in the race for the top four and it could be even closer after this weekend.

I am expecting United to beat Brighton and if Arsenal beat Chelsea too, then there will only be three points separating the three teams.

We are also not sure how Tottenham will get on without the injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup, so the next few weeks are going to be very interesting.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mario's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Huddersfield v Man City (13:30 GMT)

Huddersfield will not replace David Wagner until next week but, even if their new manager was already in place, I don't think it would make any difference to the outcome of this game.

Manchester City are on a roll at the moment and they beat Wolves on Monday without really having to play. It was more like a training exercise.

City had to come from behind to win here last season, through a late Raheem Sterling goal, but I think things will be more comfortable for Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mario's prediction: 0-2

Fulham v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)

Things could not have gone much worse for Tottenham last time out, with Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko both injured in their defeat by Manchester United.

But even without those two, and Son, I still think Spurs will have far too much for Fulham, who have only signed one player - former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel - this month.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mario's prediction: 0-2

How did Lawro do last time?

From last week's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 110 points.

He beat Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, who got three correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 30 points.

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 1,910 Guests 1,700

Lawro v Guests P22 W11 D2 L9

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 22 19 3 0 60 +1 2 Man Utd 22 18 3 1 57 +4 =3 Liverpool 22 13 9 0 48 -2 =3 Tottenham 22 14 6 2 48 0 5 Chelsea 22 14 4 4 46 -1 =6 Everton 22 12 1 9 37 +4 =6 Leicester 22 11 4 7 37 +2 8 Arsenal 22 10 3 9 33 -3 9 Newcastle 22 8 5 9 29 +9 =10 Fulham 22 8 3 11 27 +9 =10 Burnley 22 7 6 9 27 +5 12 Watford 22 8 2 12 26 -5 13 West Ham 22 7 3 12 24 -4 =14 Bournemouth 22 6 5 11 23 -2 =14 Crystal Palace 22 6 5 11 23 0 16 Wolves 22 6 3 13 21 -5 17 Southampton 22 5 2 15 17 -1 18 Cardiff 22 3 5 14 14 -1 19 Brighton 22 2 6 14 12 -6 20 Huddersfield 22 2 4 16 10 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 87 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis. 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Oti Mabuse

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)