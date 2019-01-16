Sheffield Wednesday: Championship club face second transfer embargo

Sheffield Wednesday are 16th in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has said the club could be placed under a transfer embargo for the second time in less than a year.

The Owls were under an embargo between April and August under the English Football League's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Chansiri put the club up for sale in December but said on Wednesday that leaving would "break his heart".

Wednesday are 16th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone.

Chansiri told the club website: "To make our situation 100% clear, we are not under any kind of embargo right now.

"However, if our problems cannot be solved by March when we submit our accounts to the EFL, another soft embargo is inevitable. This will become a full embargo if again the problems cannot be solved at the end of the financial year."

Under the EFL's spending rules, clubs are not allowed to post losses in excess of £39m over three years without punishment.

The last available financial figures show the Owls lost more than £20m in 2016-17 - an increase of £15m on the previous year.

The Owls are currently under the caretaker charge of coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, with Steve Bruce to take over at Hillsborough on 1 February.