Irish Premiership: Glenavon bring in Robert Garrett from Linfield

Robert Garrett made his Linfield debut against Lisburn Distllery in 2008

Robert Garrett has moved from Premiership leaders Linfield to Glenavon in a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who made five Northern Ireland appearances, was in his second spell at Windsor Park.

"I'm delighted to get him. He's a guy with massive experience of this league," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club website.

"He'll add to us and be a big lift around the club. Hopefully he will go on and perform the way I know he can."

Hamilton added: "Robert is a player I tried to sign when he left Portadown to re-join Linfield in 2017."

Garrett was with Stoke City and Wrexham (on loan) before joining Linfield in 2008.

A loan to FC Edmonton in 2013 was followed by a move to Portadown a year later and then back to the Blues in 2017.

Garrett could make his Glenavon debut in Saturday's league game against Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.