Girona shock Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey
- From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit from the Copa del Rey as Girona claimed a 3-3 second-leg draw to advance to the last eight on away goals.
Atletico made the perfect start through Nikola Kalinic's opener.
Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani struck to swing the tie Girona's way before Angel Correa's equaliser.
Antoine Griezmann's goal looked to have put the hosts into the next round but Seydou Doumbia scored with two minutes left to send Girona through.
There was more bad news for an Atletico side already missing several first-team regulars to injury, with Spain midfielder Saul Niguez forced off with a muscle problem early in the second half.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 20Torres BelénSubstituted forHernándezat 67'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 10Correa
- 5Partey
- 8SaúlSubstituted forHernándezat 56'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Lemar
Substitutes
- 7Griezmann
- 13Oblak
- 14Hernández
- 18Gelson Martins
- 21Hernández
- 32Garcés
- 35Montero
Girona
- 1IraizozBooked at 90mins
- 4Ramalho
- 2Bernardo
- 20Muniesa
- 29PorroBooked at 90mins
- 6Granell NoguéSubstituted forPonsat 73'minutes
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 34Fernández
- 23García
- 19LozanoSubstituted forDoumbiaat 68'minutes
- 7StuaniSubstituted forGarcíaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Alcalá
- 8Pons
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 10García
- 22Doumbia
- 30Suárez
- 35Paik
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 45,221
Match Stats
Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGirona
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9