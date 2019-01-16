Girona shock Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Girona are ninth in La Liga, seven places and 14 points behind Atletico

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit from the Copa del Rey as Girona claimed a 3-3 second-leg draw to advance to the last eight on away goals.

Atletico made the perfect start through Nikola Kalinic's opener.

Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani struck to swing the tie Girona's way before Angel Correa's equaliser.

Antoine Griezmann's goal looked to have put the hosts into the next round but Seydou Doumbia scored with two minutes left to send Girona through.

There was more bad news for an Atletico side already missing several first-team regulars to injury, with Spain midfielder Saul Niguez forced off with a muscle problem early in the second half.