Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Atl Madrid3Girona3
Girona win on away goals

Girona shock Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey

Girona's forward Seydou Doumbia (second right) celebrates with midfielder Borja Garcia
Girona are ninth in La Liga, seven places and 14 points behind Atletico

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit from the Copa del Rey as Girona claimed a 3-3 second-leg draw to advance to the last eight on away goals.

Atletico made the perfect start through Nikola Kalinic's opener.

Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani struck to swing the tie Girona's way before Angel Correa's equaliser.

Antoine Griezmann's goal looked to have put the hosts into the next round but Seydou Doumbia scored with two minutes left to send Girona through.

There was more bad news for an Atletico side already missing several first-team regulars to injury, with Spain midfielder Saul Niguez forced off with a muscle problem early in the second half.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 20Torres BelénSubstituted forHernándezat 67'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 10Correa
  • 5Partey
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forHernándezat 56'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 11Lemar

Substitutes

  • 7Griezmann
  • 13Oblak
  • 14Hernández
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 21Hernández
  • 32Garcés
  • 35Montero

Girona

  • 1IraizozBooked at 90mins
  • 4Ramalho
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20Muniesa
  • 29PorroBooked at 90mins
  • 6Granell NoguéSubstituted forPonsat 73'minutes
  • 12Soares de Paulo
  • 34Fernández
  • 23García
  • 19LozanoSubstituted forDoumbiaat 68'minutes
  • 7StuaniSubstituted forGarcíaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Alcalá
  • 8Pons
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 10García
  • 22Doumbia
  • 30Suárez
  • 35Paik
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
45,221

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGirona
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

