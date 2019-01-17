Scottish Gossip: Scott McTominay, referees' summit, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and Aberdeen are interested in a loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. (Daily Record)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will attempt to broker peace in Perth on Thursday night at a summit between Premiership bosses and top-flight referees.(Daily Record)

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is facing a fight to be fit in time for the Europa League meeting with Valencia on 14 February. (Sun)

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi rubbishes manager Neil Lennon's claim he doesn't work hard enough. (Daily Record)

Charlton Athletic remain "confident" striker Karlan Grant will snub interest from Rangers. (Daily Record)

Veterans Jermain Defoe, Steven Davis and Gareth McAuley can help win us trophies, says Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister. (Sun)

A Rangers title win this season would match any feat in the club's history, says former Ibrox midfielder Alex Rae. (Daily Mail)

Celtic hero Pat Bonner believes manager Brendan Rodgers and chief executive Peter Lawwell will be the men blamed by fans if they fail to deliver the much-sought after 'ten-in-a-row'. (Daily Mail)

Hearts will not give up hope of persuading midfielder Arnaud Djoum to stay at Tynecastle Park beyond the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee United have launched an audacious bid to sign Jordan Rossiter on loan from Rangers but face competition from Fleetwood Town. (Daily Express)

Defender John Souttar is set to make his Hearts return from injury against Livingston at Tynecastle on Sunday. (Sun)

Rangers are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Larne's teenage star Liam Hassin, according to reports in Northern Ireland. (Scotsman)

Prolific striker Lawrence Shankland, out of contract in the summer, insists he's in no rush to quit Ayr United. (Sun)

Partick Thistle winger Blair Spittal says he is "embarrassed" by the club's current position at the bottom of the Championship. (Herald)