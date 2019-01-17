Mousa Dembele: Tottenham agree £11m deal with Guangzhou R&F

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F.

Dembele, 31, was due to be out of contract in the summer and will move for a fee of around £11m.

He had flown to China to join Beijing Guoan but complications with the deal saw Guangzhou move for the Belgium international.

Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and made 250 appearances but has only played 13 times this season.

More to follow.