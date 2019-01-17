Republic of Ireland to play New Zealand and Bulgaria in friendlies

The Republic last played Bulgaria in a 2010 World Cup qualifier

The Republic of Ireland will host New Zealand in a friendly four days before their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Mick McCarthy's side will welcome the All Whites at the Aviva Stadium on 14 November.

The FAI have also announced a friendly with Bulgaria on 10 September.

Gibraltar, Georgia and Switzerland are the other teams drawn alongside the Republic and Denmark in Group D.

McCarthy will face Gibraltar in the first game of his second stint in charge of the Republic.

It is still unclear as to where that fixture will be held, as Gibraltar have played all their 'home' fixtures in Portugal since being granted Uefa membership in 2013.

The governing body are yet to decided whether or not the Victoria Stadium, the Gibraltar FA's preferred choice of venue, is a suitable host for the game.