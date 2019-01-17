Scottish FA host Perth summit with referees and managers

Hearts manager Craig Levein in discussion with referee John Beaton

Scottish Premiership managers will attend a Thursday evening meeting with top flight referees to discuss recent high-profile controversies.

The talks, chaired by Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell, will take place at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Criticism of officials and the SFA's disciplinary process has been widespread during the first half of the season.

Referees met together at a training day on Sunday in Edinburgh.

"It is a coming together of people interested in football to think about what we have to do to make it better," referee John McKendrick told BBC Scotland earlier this month.