Steve Clarke tells Kilmarnock fans: 'Boo Jordan Jones and you are booing me too'

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones will join Rangers in the summer

Steve Clarke has warned that if Kilmarnock supporters boo Jordan Jones, then they are effectively booing him as a manager as well.

Jones, 24, has signed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in the summer.

A boyhood Rangers fan, he came in for flak from some fans after celebrating his impending move to Ibrox on Twitter.

"If fans boo Jordan, then they're booing me as well because, if I select Jordan, then they're criticising my selection," said Clarke.

The Rugby Park side play Forfar in the Scottish Cup on Saturday before hosting Rangers in the Premiership on Wednesday.

"I don't think that (Rangers game) one's awkward for Jordan," said Clarke. "I decide that one. That's my decision. There's nothing for Jordan to decide in that one. It's not awkward for Jordan at all."

