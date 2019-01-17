Premier League: BBC executive Tim Davie turns down chief executive role

Davie is an experienced BBC executive

Senior BBC executive Tim Davie has become the second person to turn down the chance of becoming the new head of the Premier League.

Davie, chief executive of commercial division BBC Studios, has told his team he is staying in his role.

The Premier League have been searching for a replacement for another senior media executive Susanna Dinnage.

She pulled out of the role three weeks ago having been announced as Richard Scudamore's successor in November.

No reason was given for her decision to stay at Discovery.

Davie, who was acting director-general of the BBC from November 2012 to April 2013, was involved in the original recruitment process and narrowly missed out on the job when Dinnage was hired.

The Premier League wanted him as her replacement, but he has now decided he is happy at the BBC.

It leaves the Premier League without a permanent chief executive and managing director Richard Masters in temporary charge.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is leading the search for a replacement for Scudamore, who left after 19 years in charge.