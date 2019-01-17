Tottenham get Wembley capacity increase from council

Tottenham's new stadium was scheduled to open in September 2018

Tottenham have been given council approval to increase the capacity for home matches played at Wembley Stadium.

Brent Council agreed a capped capacity for five domestic fixtures of 62,000, while any additional home Champions League ties could hold the full 90,000.

Premier League home games against Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City will remain capped at 51,000.

Spurs announced earlier in January that their new stadium will not be ready until at least March.

Club chairman Daniel Levy apologised for the continued delay and said there would be another update towards the end of January.

Spurs were originally scheduled to move into their new stadium in September but the project has suffered construction delays.

The new ground, which will also host NFL games, has a capacity of 62,062 and is located on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.