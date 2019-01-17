Former Liverpool star Momo Sissoko back in France

Momo Sissoko played for Mali as they finished third at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

Mali's former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Mohamed 'Momo' Sissoko has returned to play in France at Ligue 2 strugglers Sochaux.

The 34-year-old has joined until the end of the season and his move comes six-years after he left Paris Saint-Germain.

Burkina Faso international winger Cyrille Bayala, 22, has also signed for Sochaux on loan until the end of the season from Ligue 2 rivals Lens.

Sochaux, coached by Senegal's Omar Daf, become Sissoko's 14th professional club and his sixth in the last two-years.

His most recent stints have been in Indonesia, Mexico and Hong Kong.

The France-born midfielder spent time at Auxerre as youth before signing for Valencia, where he won a Spanish league title, the Uefa Cup and European Super Cup in 2004.

His exploits caught the eye of English club Liverpool and he made 87 appearances for them between 2005 and 2008, and helped them win the 2006 FA Cup after recovering from an eye injury.

In January 2008 he moved to Juventus in Italy before switching to PSG two years later, where he won the league title in 2013.

After PSG he spent two spent two years back in Spain with Levante, before a short stint with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

He spent two weeks on trial with West Bromwich Albion in August 2016 but failed to earn a contract and so moved to Pune United in India.

That was followed by an ill-fated stay in Italy with Ternana in 2017 after which he moved to Indonesia, then Mexico and most recently Hong Kong.

Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mali scoring twice and appeared at the 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2013 African Cup of Nations tournaments.