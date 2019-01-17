Bolton Wanderers: PFA has been repaid loans made to cover wages

Bolton Wanderers are 23rd in the Championship, three points adrift of safety

The Professional Footballers' Association has been repaid the loans it made to Championship club Bolton to cover wages in November and December.

It is understood the money came direct from the English Football League.

It formed a portion of the sum Bolton were due to receive, in line with the English Football League's central distribution procedure.

Wanderers owner Ken Anderson previously stated the sum received from the PFA would not cover one month's wages.

However, sources have told the BBC this is not the case and the money covered both months.

It is not known whether Forest Green Rovers, Norwich City and Everton have received money owed to them for non-payment of wages for players loaned to Bolton at the start of the season.