Kiko Casilla: Leeds United sign Real Madrid goalkeeper on free transfer

Kiko Casilla will compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the goalkeeper's spot at Leeds

Championship leaders Leeds United have signed Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He has joined Leeds on a free transfer, having negotiated a deal to buy himself out of the remaining 18 months of his contract at the Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old, who won one cap for Spain in 2014, started his career with Real and rejoined the club in 2015 after eight seasons with Espanyol.

Casilla has made 43 appearances for Real since returning.

He will compete for a starting place with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has played 31 games for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.