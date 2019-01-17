Scott Tanser signs new two-year contract extension at St Johnstone

Scott Tanser (left) scored his first St Johnstone goal against Dundee on 29 December
Scott Tanser (left) scored his first St Johnstone goal against Dundee on 29 December

St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser has signed a contract extension keeping him at the Perth club until May 2021.

The 24-year-old Englishman has been ever present this season, scoring once in 26 appearances.

He moved to McDiarmid Park as a free agent in the summer 2017 following a short spell with Port Vale.

Tanser made his debut for Rochdale in April 2013, moving away from the Spotland Stadium in January 2017 after playing 59 games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport