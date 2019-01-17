Scott Tanser signs new two-year contract extension at St Johnstone
St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser has signed a contract extension keeping him at the Perth club until May 2021.
The 24-year-old Englishman has been ever present this season, scoring once in 26 appearances.
He moved to McDiarmid Park as a free agent in the summer 2017 following a short spell with Port Vale.
Tanser made his debut for Rochdale in April 2013, moving away from the Spotland Stadium in January 2017 after playing 59 games.