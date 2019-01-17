Cian Bolger and James Brown: Lincoln City sign defenders

From the section

Cian Bolger is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

Lincoln City have signed Fleetwood defender Cian Bolger for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal and Millwall full-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season.

Bolger, 26, made 84 league appearances for the Cod Army, scoring nine goals.

Brown, 21, played 34 times for Carlisle last season and spent time on loan at Livingston earlier this campaign.

Both players could make their debut for the League Two leaders in Saturday's derby against Grimsby at Sincil Bank.

