Jack Whatmough: Portsmouth defender signs new contact until 2021

Jack Whatmough has started 26 times this season for Portsmouth

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Fratton Park.

The deal will keep the 22-year-old centre-back with the current League One leaders until the summer of 2021.

Whatmough, who progressed from the Pompey academy, follows goalkeeper Craig McGillivray in signing for another two and a half seasons.

But Portsmouth have lost winger Andre Green, who has been recalled by Aston Villa after five months on loan.

Whatmough said: "I'm delighted to be here for another two and a half years. This is a good squad to be a part of and I'm looking forward to the future.

"From the minute I signed here as a 12-year-old, I've always felt wanted. There's never been any question about the club's loyalty to me or from me to them.

"I've had setbacks in my career with injuries, but I'm enjoying my football now and don't really want to look back."

Whatmough has made 92 appearances first-team appearances, helping Pompey to the League Two title last season.

Green, 20, made 12 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring five times.