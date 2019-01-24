FA Cup fourth-round predictions - Lawro v Radio 1 Xtra DJs Dotty and Reece Parkinson

Between them, Arsenal and Manchester United have won the FA Cup 25 times, but who will make it into the hat for the fifth round this year?

The Gunners host United on Friday night (19:55 GMT) in one of three fourth-round ties you can watch live on the BBC.

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "It is a long time since Arsenal lost at home in the Premier League - they are undefeated since their defeat by Manchester City on the opening day.

"They have had some excellent results at Emirates Stadium, and I am going to go for them to burst United's bubble."

Lawrenson has taken a look at all 16 of this weekend's ties and given his verdict on who will make it into round five.

For selected matches, including Arsenal versus United and the BBC's other two televised games - Millwall v Everton (Saturday 17:30 GMT) and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday (Sunday 18:00) - BBC Radio 1 Xtra DJs Dotty and Reece Parkinson have made their predictions too.

United fan Dotty is backing her team to reach round five, while Fulham fan Reece is left to predict the fortunes of some of his side's London rivals

Reece presents his show on Sunday nights from 21:00 GMT and Dotty is on the Breakfast Show on weekdays from 06:00 to 10:00.

Unlike Lawro, they are not going with the Gunners to progress.

Dotty said: "They are my team so of course I am going to vote in their favour - I am going to say 2-1 to United."

Fulham fan Reece added: "Arsenal are not in the best form at the moment. My brother is going to hate me saying this, but I am going with United - 3-1 - with Solskjaer continuing his winning run.

FA Cup fourth-round ties Gap Result Lawro FRIDAY Bristol City v Bolton 16 x-x 2-0 Arsenal v Man Utd 1 x-x 2-1 SATURDAY x-x Accrington v Derby 32 x-x 1-1* Brighton v West Brom 10 x-x 2-1 Doncaster v Oldham 29 x-x 2-0 Man City v Burnley 14 x-x 2-0 Middlesbrough v Newport 56 x-x 2-1 Newcastle v Watford 10 x-x 2-0 Portsmouth v QPR 11 x-x 2-1 Shrewsbury v Wolves 54 x-x 0-2 Swansea v Gillingham 34 x-x 1-0 Millwall v Everton 28 x-x 1-1* Wimbledon v West Ham 58 x-x 1-2 SUNDAY Crystal Palace v Tottenham 11 x-x 2-1 Chelsea v Sheff Wed 32 x-x 2-1 MONDAY Barnet v Brentford 71 x-x 0-2

Gap = how many league positions separate each team

* Away team to win at home in the replay

Lawro's FA Cup fourth-round predictions

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = Non-league H/A = Home/Away (r = replay)

FRIDAY

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers (19:45 GMT)

Championship (8th) v Championship (23rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Huddersfield (PL) H 3R: Walsall (L1) H

Bristol City are going very well in the Championship - 10 unbeaten, and four wins in a row.

With one win from their past 18 games, Bolton aren't.

Bolton are desperate for a cup run to ease their financial problems, but I don't see them getting one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal v Man Utd (19:55 GMT, live on BBC One and BBC Sport website)

Premier League (5th) v Premier League (6th) Who did they beat? 3R: Blackpool (L1) A 3R: Reading (C) H

We know Arsenal are not great defensively, and Hector Bellerin's injury is a big blow to them, but their home record is very, very good.

United have been very impressive individually and collectively under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his winning run has got to end sometime.

I wish people would stop talking about whether Solskjaer should get the job permanently - just let him keep going, and see what happens.

Winning the FA Cup is a realistic aim for both teams, but the consolation for whoever loses this tie is that both teams are right back in the race for fourth place.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dotty's prediction: 1-2

Reece's prediction: 1-3

SATURDAY

Accrington Stanley v Derby County (12:30 GMT)

League One (14th) v Championship (6th) Who did they beat? 3R: Ipswich (C) H 3R: Southampton (PL) A/r 2R: Cheltenham (L2) H 1R: Colchester (L2) H

Manager John Coleman and his assistant Jimmy Bell deserve enormous credit for what they have achieved at Accrington on a tiny budget and with such limited facilities in comparison with most other League One teams.

They get everything possible - and more - out of their players and it is great for the whole club that they have been given a pay-day like this, with this tie live on BT Sport, after beating Ipswich last time out.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town highlights

I will be there too with BBC Radio 5 live and I am looking forward to it. I think Stanley will give Derby a really good game - and earn a replay.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Derby to win replay

Dotty's prediction: 1-2

Reece's prediction: 1-2

Brighton v West Brom

Premier League (13th) v Championship (3rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Bournemouth (PL) A 3R: Wigan (C) H

It will be interesting to see what sort of side both managers pick.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton shuffled his squad in the last round, and does West Brom manager Darren Moore want a cup run? I am not sure he does.

Championship teams play 46 league games in the season and, if you are chasing automatic promotion as the Baggies are, then you can understand why that takes priority.

Are they going to win the FA Cup, or even reach the semi-finals? Realistically, no. Can they get back in the Premier League this year if they throw everything at that? Possibly, yes.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dotty's prediction: 1-2

Reece's prediction: 1-2

Doncaster v Oldham

League One (7th) v League Two (12th) Who did they beat? 3R: Preston (C) A 3R: Fulham (PL) A 2R: Charlton (L1) A 2R: Maidstone (NL) A 1R: Chorley (NL) A/r 1R Hampton & Richmond (NL) A

I have seen two of Doncaster's FA Cup games this season - at Chorley and also at Preston where they out-played my team and fully deserved to win.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers highlights

They have got a real threat in striker John Marquis, who has got 20 goals in all competitions this season, including one at Deepdale.

Managerless Oldham had a wonder result at Fulham in round three to get this far, but neither side got the big tie out of the hat that they wanted.

Still, it means we will have a lower league side in the draw for the fifth round - which is a heck of an incentive for both teams.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Fulham 1-2 Oldham Athletic highlights

I would back Doncaster to win here from what I have seen of them - they play some nice football and are a well-structured team.

After they almost went out twice against Chorley, it would be incredible if they reached the last 16.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Man City v Burnley

Premier League (2nd) v Premier League (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Rotherham (C) H 3R: Barnsley (L1) H

City ended up beating Burnley pretty comfortably at home in the third round last season, and put five goals past them in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in October.

It might not be as emphatic, but I can certainly see this tie having a similar outcome.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Man City 4-1 Burnley highlights

Yes, City will make lots of changes, but so will Burnley - and because of the respective strength of their squads, that means two very different things.

City boss Pep Guardiola is very clever in the way he uses cup games - in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - to put game time in his players' legs and keep them ticking over.

After such a busy January, he cannot be far off the stage where all his players are at the same level of fitness and sharpness.

One or two of City's kids will probably get a chance on Saturday too, so it is all good for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dotty's prediction: 3-1

Reece's prediction: 4-1

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Championship (5th) v League Two (13th) Who did they beat? 3R: Peterborough (L1) H 3R: Leicester (PL) H 2R: Wrexham (NL) H/r 1R: Met Police (NL) A

Newport pulled off one of the shocks of the third round by beating Leicester, and they will take a load of fans to the North East. The club is subsidising their travel costs, which is a nice touch.

There will be plenty of friends of Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis among those making the trip - Newport is his home town, and he played for County in the 1980s.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pulis & Flynn, the managers made in Pillgwenlly

Like West Brom boss Darren Moore, I am pretty sure that Pulis will make plenty of changes, because promotion is his priority.

That could include a debut for former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, who signed for Boro this week, and with home advantage I still think they will be too strong.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle v Watford

Premier League (17th) v Premier League (7th) Who did they beat? 3R: Blackburn (C) A/r 3R: Woking (NL) A

I don't think there will be as many Watford fans in the North East as Newport supporters - by the end of last week, the Hornets had sold only 600 out of the 6,000 tickets they have been allocated.

This could be a significant moment for Newcastle fans. If the Magpies win this tie, they will be into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since Mike Ashley bought the club in 2007.

Is either manager really that bothered about making progress, though?

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 2-4 Newcastle United (aet) highlights

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez played some youngsters against Blackburn in the last round but they got through and when a team wins a game, it does lift the place - it showed when they followed that up by beating Cardiff in the Premier League.

I think the feelgood factor of winning this tie would outweigh any possible distraction to their battle against the drop.

As for Hornets boss Javi Gracia - I am not sure. His team are seventh in the Premier League, so they do not have worry about relegation.

But does he see a cup run as imperative, or would he prefer to focus on trying to stay seventh?

I don't think we will find out until the teamsheets come out, but Newcastle have taken four points off Watford in the league this season, so I am going to back them to come out on top again.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dotty's prediction: 3-1

Reece's prediction: 2-3

Portsmouth v QPR

League One (1st) v Championship (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Norwich (C) A 3R: Leeds (C) H 2R: Rochdale (L1) A 1R: Maidenhead (NL) A

Portsmouth are top of League One but have lost their past two league games.

QPR, who are mid-table in the Championship, are on an identical run of form - and lost 4-1 at home to Preston last time out.

On the back of that result, I am going to go with Pompey here, although it will be close.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Shrewsbury v Wolves

League One (18th) v Premier League (8th) Who did they beat? 3R: Stoke (C) A/r 3R: Liverpool (PL) H 2R: Scunthorpe (L1) H 1R: Salford (NL) A/r

It is only around 30 miles from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury and this is a great tie for the League One club, and a reward for getting past Stoke in round three.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup highlights: Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

I don't see the Shrews' cup run continuing, though. Even if Wolves rotate, which they will, they have got enough quality to get through.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Swansea v Gillingham

Championship (9th) v League One (19th) Who did they beat? 3R: Aston Villa (C) A 3R: Cardiff (PL) H 2R: Slough (NL) A 1R Hartlepool (NL) A

Gillingham have already knocked out one Welsh side to get here, now they are looking to slay some more dragons - so to speak.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City highlights

It will be a big day for Gills boss Steve Lovell, who grew up in Swansea - his dad played for them and his family lived locally.

His side will have absolutely nothing to lose but this is a tough tie for them to negotiate. I saw Swansea draw with Stoke earlier this month and they are a good side, so they have to be strong favourites.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Millwall v Everton (17:30 GMT, live on BBC One and BBC Sport website)

Championship (19th) v Premier League (11th) Who did they beat? 3R: Hull City (C) H 3R: Lincoln (L2) H

Millwall had a good little run over Christmas, which has kept them clear of trouble at the bottom of the Championship.

Their manager Neil Harris has done a very good job there, and their players always seem to be able to play above themselves.

That's one of the reasons this is a tricky tie for Everton, who were well beaten by Southampton last week. The big worry for me there was that they were out-fought, rather than out-thought, because if that keeps happening then they are going to be in trouble.

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton 2-1 Everton: Marco Silva "not happy" with loss as Everton "didn't play well"

The bizarre manner of the late defeat they suffered at Anfield in December seems to have knocked the stuffing out of them a bit, and they have never really recovered from it.

They need a cup run to appease supporters after some iffy results, so I think they would settle for getting Millwall back to Goodison Park, and finishing the job there.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Everton to win replay

Dotty's prediction: I think this is going to be a tight game, and could easily end in a draw - but Millwall are at home and I am going to say they are just going to nick it. 1-0

Reece's prediction: This really, really pains me to say this because I really do not want this lot to win - no bias! - but I am going with 1-0 Millwall.

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (19:45 GMT)

League One (24th) v Premier League (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Fleetwood (L1) A 3R: Birmingham (C) H 2R: Halifax (NL) A 1R: Haringey Borough (NL) A

AFC Wimbledon are bottom of League One and are without a league win since 26 December but they will not have been thinking about their struggles in training this week.

I am not sure who West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini will pick but, whoever is in his team, they will have to be ready. This will not be easy, as Liverpool found out when they went to Kingsmeadow in the third round in 2015.

I know Wimbledon boss Wally Downes a little bit and I think any team that he manages will be scrapping for everything.

I am going to go with West Ham to win it, but not without a fight.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Dotty's prediction: 1-1 - West Ham to win replay

Reece's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)

Premier League (14th) v Premier League (3rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Grimsby (L2) H 3R: Tranmere (L2) A

This will be a very big game for Tottenham's season if Chelsea knock them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

As daft as it sounds, though, with the way things are going with their injury list, going out of the FA Cup might be a blessing in disguise for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino because he is running out of players, particularly in attack.

This will be a tough ask for whatever team Pochettino puts out - I was at Anfield last week, and Crystal Palace were very good against Liverpool, so they are definitely capable of winning on Sunday.

It is just down to whether Palace boss Roy Hodgson takes the FA Cup seriously, and I think he probably will give it a go.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dotty's prediction: 2-2 - Spurs to win replay

Reece's prediction: 1-0

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday (18:00 GMT, live on BBC One and BBC Sport website)

Premier League (4th) v Championship (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Nottingham Forest (C) H 3R: Luton (L1) A/r

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce does not take charge of the team until 1 February but his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have done pretty well, and have only lost one out of five games this month.

But going to Stamford Bridge is going to be a step up, obviously, and Wednesday remain a club in limbo until Bruce walks through the door, no matter how many telephone conversations he has had with them.

Chelsea are in the same situation as Tottenham, in that they could go out of two domestic cups in the space of three days, but I don't think there is much danger of that happening.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea players 'lacked determination' - Sarri

I will be co-commentating on this game on BBC One, and it should be a great atmosphere because the Owls will bring lots of fans with them.

It will be interesting to see how new Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain gets on too, because surely he has to play.

But despite the problems that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is having with his dressing room, I can only see one outcome.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dotty's prediction: This is going to be an absolute walk in the park. I am calling it now, 4-0 to Chelsea.

Reece's prediction: This one, I feel an upset coming along - especially with Chelsea's form at the moment - they are not doing the best and lost to Arsenal the other week. So I am going with 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday - hopefully!

MONDAY

Barnet v Brentford (19:45 GMT)

National League (16th) v Championship (17th) Who did they beat? 3R: Sheffield Utd (C) A 3R: Oxford Utd (L1) H 2R: Stockport (NL) H 1R: Bristol Rovers (L1) A/r

I am pleased that Barnet are at home after their great win over Sheffield United, and that this tie is being televised by BT, because the money will be a big boost for them.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

But I have watched Brentford this season and they have some very good players.

They should be higher up the Championship table than they are with what they have got and, form-wise, they are in decent shape too - unbeaten in six league games.

With only one away win from 14 league games this campaign, their results on their travels have let them down a bit, but I don't see them struggling on Monday night.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dotty's prediction: 0-2

Reece's prediction: 1-2

How did Lawro do last time?

From last week's Premier League games, Lawro got eight correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 80 points.

He lost to NBA star Mario Hezonja, who got six correct results, but with one exact score, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 23 Lawro 1,990 Guests 1,790

Lawro v Guests P23 W11 D2 L10

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 23 20 3 0 63 +1 2 Man Utd 23 19 3 1 60 +4 =3 Liverpool 23 14 9 0 51 -2 =3 Tottenham 23 15 6 2 51 0 5 Chelsea 23 14 4 5 46 -1 6 Everton 23 12 2 9 38 +5 7 Leicester 23 11 4 8 37 +2 8 Arsenal 23 11 3 9 36 -3 9 Newcastle 23 9 5 9 32 +8 10 Burnley 23 8 6 9 30 +6 11 Fulham 23 8 3 12 27 +8 =12 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 26 0 =12 Watford 23 8 2 13 26 -5 =14 West Ham 23 7 3 13 24 -4 =14 Wolves 23 7 3 13 24 -7 16 Crystal Palace 23 6 5 12 23 -2 17 Southampton 23 5 3 15 18 -2 18 Cardiff 23 3 5 15 14 0 19 Brighton 23 2 6 15 12 -6 20 Huddersfield 23 2 4 17 10 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Yatez 90 Mario Hezonja, Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 87 Lawro (average after 23 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Theo Ellis 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Oti Mabuse

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)