Wilfried Bony: Galatasaray interested in Swansea City striker

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has 52 caps for the Ivory Coast and 15 international goals

Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in a deal for Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony.

The Istanbul side are among a number of overseas clubs considering a January move for the Ivory Coast forward.

The Swans are open to selling the 30-year-old who is thought to be the club's highest wage-earner.

Signed in a £12m deal from Manchester City in 2017, Bony has played seven games under Graham Potter following ten-months out with a knee injury.

Bony, who has scored three goals in his second spell at the club, sees his current contract expire at the end of the season.

Although Swansea would be open to offers, manager Potter said they are yet to receive any firm bids for players this month.

"I've not heard anything so there is nothing to report," said Potter, who last week claimed it could be "difficult" for the club to make signings in this window as they deal with the "financial reality" of relegation from the Premier League.

There have been reports of interest in Wales winger Dan James from Championship rivals Leeds United, though again Potter insisted he wasn't aware of any approaches and said he remained "positive" about talks to extend the 21-year-old's contract at the Liberty.

James' current deals runs until the end of next season.