Oxford United sign Algeria midfielder Ahmed Kashi on loan

Ahmed Kashi made 50 appearances for Charlton, scoring three times

Oxford United have signed Algeria international Ahmed Kashi on loan from Troyes until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder previously played under Oxford head coach Karl Robinson at Charlton.

He could make his debut at home to League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday, providing the U's receive international clearance in time.

Robinson said: "He is a terrific character, a real winner and that little bit of experience we need."

Kashi joined French club Troyes in 2018 after spending three years at Charlton, including more than a year with Robinson.

"I liked working with him before and I came and looked around the club and was very impressed," said Kashi.

"I believe Oxford are in a false position in the league, there are a lot of very good players here and I am really looking forward to being part of this team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.