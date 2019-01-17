Scott Laird: Walsall re-sign defender on loan from Forest Green Rovers

Scott Laird played 44 times for Forest Green last season

Walsall have re-signed defender Scott Laird on loan from Forest Green Rovers until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has returned for a second spell at the Banks's Stadium, having made 31 appearances in 2016-17.

The former Preston player scored four times in his previous stint with the Saddlers.

"It's amazing to be back," he said. "I can't thank everyone at the club enough for getting it sorted and getting it over the line so quickly.

"I really care about the football club and I want to do well for Walsall.

"If doing my best helps me earn a contract with the club, then brilliant - that is what I will be trying to do."

Walsall are without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Manager Dean Keates said: "Scott was a real fans' favourite during his first spell here and is well known by a number of the lads."

"He is experienced at this level and can play in a number of positions, so ticks a few boxes. He is an excellent professional and I am looking forward to working with him."