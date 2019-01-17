Rangers: Joe Worrall will not return to Nottingham Forest this January - Steven Gerrard

Joe Worrall (left) made his 15th Rangers start in a 1-0 win over Celtic

Steven Gerrard says Joe Worrall will remain at Rangers until the summer as Nottingham Forest missed their chance to recall the on-loan central defender.

Forest, who now have former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill in charge, have a defensive injury crisis ahead of Saturday's game against Bristol City.

"I think in the deal they had up until 7 January to call Joe back," Rangers manager Gerrard said.

"We never heard anything, so Joe will stay here for the rest of the season."

Former Forest midfielder O'Neill was appointed manager on Tuesday to succeed Aitor Karanka with his side sitting ninth in the English Championship, four points adrift of Derby County in the final promotion play-off spot.

Worrall has played 17 times for Rangers since signing in August, all but two of the 22-year-old's appearances being starts.

The latest was in a 1-0 Glasgow derby win over Celtic that drew Gerrard's side level on points with the reigning champions at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"He's a player who's done really, really well for us," Gerrard said. "I thought he was excellent during the Old Firm, so he'll be here for the remainder of the campaign.

"Forest have made no request. All they have come on to us for is to check how Joe is doing and told us they're really happy with the job we're doing, so that was nice to hear."