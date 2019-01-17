Rangers: Dundee and Glen Kamara want January transfer to Ibrox for midfielder

Will Glen Kamara (right) switch to Rangers colours in January or June?

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre says he and Glen Kamara would prefer if the midfielder "went just now" to Rangers rather than wait until the summer.

The 23-year-old Finland international signed a pre-contract agreement earlier this month to join the Ibrox club at the end of the season.

A fee would need to be agreed for a January transfer.

"I know Glen would rather move on and I think it is best for all parties," McIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"It is difficult for a player to focus on the job in hand when he knows he is going somewhere else."

Kamara joined Dundee from Arsenal in summer 2017 and has made 19 appearances this season for the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

But McIntyre is anxious to reshape the squad he inherited in October from Neil McCann and is having to renew his search for a central defender after Andrew Davies suffered a broken foot in a bounce match.

The Englishman was injured in a bounce match a couple of days after signing from Hartlepool United.

Centre-half Darren O'Dea will also miss Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round visit by Queen of the South and Wednesday's Premiership trip to face Hearts.

"We are short in that area," McIntyre said. "Obviously we have got Darren suspended for the next two games as well. So, from that side of it, we are very light in the centre-back area."

Davies had been an important player for McIntyre when he was manager of Ross County.

"It is a huge blow," he said of the injury. "First and foremost for him, coming to a new club and desperate to make an impact - and also for us, because I know exactly what we were getting."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard did not wish to discuss the possibility of fees for Kamara and Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, who has also signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club, being agreed during January.

"Glen is still a Dundee player and Jordan is a Kilmarnock player, so I won't be speaking about them," he said.

"We have asked both to be professional and respect the clubs they are at."