Aberdeen: 'Absolutely nothing' in Graeme Shinnie to Wigan story - Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes is hopeful he can keep captain Graeme Shinnie at Aberdeen

There is "absolutely nothing" to the rumours of Graeme Shinnie being close to agreeing a pre-contract with Wigan, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

The Pittodrie captain, 27, is out of contract at the end of the season.

A newspaper report linked the Scotland cap with a move to the DW Stadium.

But McInnes explained: "I know Paul Cook, the Wigan manager, he's one of my best friends in football, and he was quick to phone me and say there was absolutely nothing in it."

He added that no concrete offers have been made for any players and is hopeful Shinnie can extend his stay with the club.

"I certainly think he's still more than considering staying at Aberdeen," McInnes said.

"I'm hopeful we can still find a way for him to stay at the club - nothing's changed on that. But there's still no real indication on what Graeme wants to do."

The Dons face Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend at Ochilview, with the hosts sitting bottom of League One.

McInnes insists his team will be professional as they prepare to return from their winter break after ending 2018 with five wins from six outings.

"We'll put out the team we want to win the game," McInnes said. "There will be no messing around.

"We want to pick up where we left off. While we had a lot of defensive injuries, there was a familiarity about a lot of the team in December and we churned out a lot of good results, so I want us to just knuckle down."