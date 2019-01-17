Jermaine Anderson: Bradford City sign Peterborough midfielder

Jermaine Anderson made only one league start during his loan spell with Doncaster in the first half of the season

Bradford City have signed Peterborough midfielder Jermaine Anderson on a deal until the end of the season.

Anderson, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncaster, scoring once in nine league games.

He could make his debut for the Bantams, who are one point adrift of safety in League One, in Saturday's game against Southend.

"I am buzzing to be joining Bradford and am raring to go, ready to play," he told the club website.

