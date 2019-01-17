Aaron Ramsey: Jess Fishlock tips midfielder to improve abroad

Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in June 2008

Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock, says a move to Juventus would make Aaron Ramsey "a better player" and "prolong his career."

Fishlock also says young stars such as Manchester City's Rabbi Matondo, tipped to move to Germany, should look to test themselves away from the "bubble of the Premier League."

Midfielder Ramsey is being tipped to leave for Serie A in the summer.

"Will Ramsey go to Juve? I hope he does," Fishlock said

Fishlock, the first Wales player to win over 100 caps, has played her club football in eight different countries in a glittering career and currently represents Lyon and Seattle Reign.

Wales and Arsenal midfielder Ramsey, a free agent this summer, looks set to join Juventus, while Wales' most recent cap, Rabbi Matondo, the Manchester City forward, is being linked with a move to Germany.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jess Fishlock says Aaron Ramsey would become a better player were he to join Juventus from Arsenal

Other young British players, such as Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have already moved to the Bundesliga, with Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Matondo the latest British youngsters linked with a switch overseas.

"I know there is a bubble in England, I completely understand that, the Premier League is a massive bubble, but there are other leagues out there who produce some of the best players in the world, through their development," Fishlock added.

"If you are a young, aspiring kid who wants to go about things the right way and get to the level you want to and be respected for who you are, then yeah, going to a different environment that is all about football, it is impossible that, that could hurt you.

"It is only going to make you better and there is evidence with Sancho of that."

Fishlock added that for Arsenal's Ramsey, a switch abroad, following in the footsteps of his international teammate Gareth Bale, will only enhance his game.

"If Ramsey goes to Juve, not only will it extend his career, he will get better. He will," she added.

Fishlock has been rested from the most recent Wales camps, but has returned for their friendly in Italy on 22 January, saying she "listened to her heart," in opting not to retire.