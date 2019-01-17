Scott Allan: Celtic midfielder signs deal to join Hibs at end of season

Out-of-favour Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hibernian at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract to join the Edinburgh club for a third time.

He spent a year at Easter Road before joining Celtic in 2015 and was on loan there last season.

Hibs head Coach Neil Lennon said: "It's no secret that Scott is a player I admire and wanted back at Hibernian."

More to follow.