Sunderland sell Andrew Nelson to Dundee after six goals in five games

Andrew Nelson scored four times for Falkirk last season

Dundee have signed Andrew Nelson from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee after the 21-year-old striker found the net six times in his last five games.

The Englishman's goals came in a short-term loan with Darlington in England's National League.

But, after returning to his parent club, he has moved to the Scottish Premiership on a two-and-a-half year contract at Dens Park.

Nelson ended last season on loan to Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.

Having also had loan spells with Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town, he went on to score four goals in 15 appearances last season for Falkirk.

He helped the Bairns pull away from relegation and Dundee manager Jim McIntyre will be hoping for a similar impact with his side sitting bottom of the top flight.

