Andy Robertson: Liverpool & Scotland defender signs new contract until 2024

Glasgow-born Robertson has also played for Queen's Park and Dundee United

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old Scotland captain joined the Reds from Hull in July 2017 for an initial fee of £8m.

Joe Gomez and Sadio Mane have recently agreed new deals at Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah signed contract extensions last summer.

Liverpool have a four-point lead at the top of the table as they bid to win the Premier League for the first time.

Robertson has made 56 appearances in all competitions for the Anfield club, and his one goal to date came at home to Brighton in May.

He has started all but two Premier League games for the leaders this term.

"As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me - I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that," he said.

"It was a pretty easy contract for me and I'm sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that's why it's been done so quickly. Hopefully we have a lot of good days ahead."