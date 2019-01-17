Andy Cole: Former Manchester United striker joins Macclesfield coaching staff

Andy Cole scored one goal for England in 15 appearances

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has joined the coaching staff at League Two side Macclesfield Town.

Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell has added his former England team-mate to his backroom staff on a part-time basis.

Cole, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United, has previously coached part time at MK Dons and Huddersfield.

Macclesfield gave Campbell his first job in management in November.

A Macclesfield statement read: "We would like to welcome Andy to Macclesfield Town and wish him every success during his time with us."

Cole's playing career also included spells with Bristol City, Newcastle, Manchester City and Fulham. He also played alongside Campbell during a brief spell with Portsmouth.

He is the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 187 goals and won 15 England caps.