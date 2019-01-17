Troy Deeney: Watford captain fined by FA for referee comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Troy Deeney’s referee comments raise eyebrows - literally

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association following post-match comments he made about the referee after a 3-3 draw with Bournemouth earlier this month.

In an interview with Match of the Day, Deeney, 26, said David Coote had "bottled it on a few occasions" in the match on 2 January.

Deeney admitted his comments were "improper" as they "questioned the integrity" of Coote and were "personally offensive".

In the interview, the striker who scored twice in the match, accused Bournemouth's Dan Gosling of "trying to do" Tom Cleverley in a tackle.

He also felt team-mate Abdoulaye Doucoure was "lucky" not to have been sent off for a first-half challenge on Ryan Fraser, which he was booked for.

"Doucoure probably did get lucky [not to be sent off], but you can't tell me that their boy [Gosling] did not try to do Tom Cleverley," said Deeney, who also felt Watford should have been awarded a penalty for a handball by Nathan Ake.

"They know it. We know. But the referee bottled it on a few occasions."