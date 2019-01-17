Richie Bennett: Carlisle United striker joins Morecambe on loan for rest of the season

Richie Bennett has scored 12 goals in 73 games for Carlisle

Carlisle United have loaned striker Richie Bennett to Morecambe for the rest of the League Two season.

Bennett, 27, joined the Cumbrians from Barrow in July 2017 and has scored 12 goals in 73 games in total, with four in 26 so far this season.

"Richie is a player we have liked for a few years," Shrimps boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

He's a good size, works hard and is good in the air. He ticks a lot of boxes for us."

