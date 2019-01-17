Bailey Wright, Callum O'Dowda & Matty Taylor: Bristol City trio extend contracts

Bailey Wright, Callum O'Dowda and Matty Taylor have all had their contracts extended at Ashton Gate

Bristol City have taken up the option to extend the contracts of Bailey Wright, Callum O'Dowda and Matty Taylor, all until June 2020.

Australian defender Wright, 26, played 42 games last season but has appeared only twice in 2018-19 after injury.

Republic of Ireland winger O'Dowda, 23, has made 24 appearances and scored twice this term for the Robins.

Taylor, 28, joined from Bristol Rovers in January 2017 and has scored eight goals in 60 games since his arrival.

"To have three important players extend their stays here is brilliant news for the club," said head coach Lee Johnson.

"They are quality players and fantastic individuals who bring a lot to the pitch and dressing room. I'm looking forward to what the rest of the campaign brings and I know Bailey, Callum and Matty will play a big part in that."