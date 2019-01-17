Danny Rose: Swindon Town sign Portsmouth midfielder

Danny Rose signed a new one-year contract with Pompey in March 2018

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Portsmouth midfielder Danny Rose on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined Pompey from Northampton Town in June 2016 and has played 64 times for the club.

But he broke his leg in December 2017 and his only League One appearance this season came in August.

Rose told the Swindon website: "I'm really excited about joining the project and trying to get this club back into League One."

