Ashley Cole: Derby County in talks to sign boss Frank Lampard's former Chelsea team-mate

Derby County are in talks to sign Ashley Cole - the former England and Chelsea team-mate of boss Frank Lampard - until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old ex-Arsenal and Roma left-back is a free agent after being released by Los Angeles Galaxy in November last year.

Lampard wants Cole to provide defensive cover as the club chase promotion to the Premier League.

The duo played together at Chelsea for eight years from 2006.

Cole, who won England 107 caps, helped Chelsea win the Premier League title in 2010 and the 2012 Champions League.

He has also won four FA Cups while with the Blues to add to the three he secured with Arsenal, as well as the the 2007 League Cup and the Europa League in 2013.

