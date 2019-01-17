Irish Premiership: Harkin and Foster to join Cliftonville

From the section

Aaron Harkin will leave north-west side Institute for Cliftonville this summer

Cliftonville have signed Institute midfielder Aaron Harkin and Warrenpoint Town defender Seanna Foster on pre-contract agreements.

The pair will join the north Belfast side this summer.

Damien McNulty and Conor McMenamin have been put on the transfer list by the Reds, who have made Aaron Donnelly and Thomas Maguire available for loan.

Meanwhile, Institute have brought in midfielder Tommy McBride and striker Paul Smith.

Former Derry City player McBride returns to Institute and Smith joins from Dergview.

Harkin will leave Institute after three years at the club while Foster was previously on the books of Sheffield Wednesday, Linfield and Carrick Rangers.