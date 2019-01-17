Huddersfield: Sporting director Olaf Rebbe follows David Wagner out

Olaf Rebbe spent more than five years with German side Wolfsburg before joining Huddersfield

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe has left Huddersfield, three days after manager David Wagner's departure.

German Rebbe, 40, joined the Terriers last May, having been sacked by Wolfsburg a month earlier.

Huddersfield said "this parting of ways has been agreed as the best for everyone concerned".

Wagner left by mutual consent on Monday after three years in charge, with Huddersfield three points adrift at the foot of the Premier League.

Coach Mark Hudson will take charge for Sunday's home game against champions Manchester City.

Huddersfield said chairman Dean Hoyle and Winter would work with head of recruitment Josh Marsh on first-team matters in the short term.