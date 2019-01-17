Paul Hart: Stoke City boss Nathan Jones appoints ex-Notts County technical director as assistant

Paul Hart lists Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth and Crystal Palace among the clubs he has managed

Paul Hart has left his position as technical director at Notts County to join Stoke City as assistant manager to new boss Nathan Jones.

Hart, 65, is reunited with Jones who he worked with at Luton Town before moving to Meadow Lane in September.

In tandem, Jones and Hart led Luton to promotion from League Two last season, finishing second behind champions Accrington Stanley.

Jones left Luton to succeed Gary Rowett at Stoke last week.

"While I am tremendously excited for the challenges ahead with Stoke City, I am sad to be leaving Meadow Lane," Hart told the Notts County website.

"Notts County is a club very close to my heart and, especially with the current predicament, this is not a decision I took lightly.

"I have, however, seen first-hand the hard work and determination of Neal Ardley and Neil Cox, along with everyone else at Meadow Lane, to put things right and I would like to wish the club every success for the rest of the season and beyond."

Hart - whose own managerial career has taken in spells at Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers - will welcome former club Leeds in his first game in charge on Saturday.