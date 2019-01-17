Marko Arnautovic: West Ham forward can leave if price is right says Manuel Pellegrini

Media playback is not supported on this device Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says West Ham should sell Marko Arnautovic this January

West Ham "don't want to sell" forward Marko Arnautovic but he can move to China if the club get a "good deal" manager Manuel Pellegrini said.

The club have received a £35m bid for the Austrian forward, 29, from an unnamed Chinese side.

West Ham say he is not for sale but Arnautovic's brother and agent says he wants to move.

"When you have such a high offer, everyone wants to leave but he has a contract here," Pelligrini said.

"We will know what will happen about it in the coming days.

"If I say the player must stay, the player will stay. But I think as a manager the best thing is to take the solution that is best for the player and the club, both together.

"If it's a good deal for both parties we will arrange to be without Marko."

The Chinese club is believed to be champions Shanghai SIPG and it is understood the wages on offer are £200,000 a week over a four-year contract.

The forward started in West Ham's win over Arsenal on Saturday but waved to the home crowd when he was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

Arnautovic joined from Stoke in 2017 for a then club-record £20m after handing in a transfer request at the Potters.

Two seasons ago, French forward Dimitri Payet, another fans' favourite at the London Stadium, refused to play until he got a move back to his former club Marseille.