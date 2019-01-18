Portsmouth's Craig MacGillivray would be 'absolutely thrilled' by Scotland call-up

Craig MacGillivray has helped Portsmouth to the top of League One

Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has revealed his ambition to play for Scotland.

The 26-year-old, signed from Shrewsbury Town last summer, has been an ever-present for the side leading England's League One by four points.

Despite a Yorkshire accent, he views himself as Scottish, having been born in Perthshire and with half his family being from north of the border.

"If they ever came knocking, I would be absolutely thrilled," he told the BBC.

MacGillivray was a youth with Harrogate Railway Athletic before joining Stalybridge Celtic, but it was with Harrogate Town in Conference North that he gained regular first-team starts.

He won a move to Walsall in 2014 but left to join League One rivals Shrewsbury, having only made 19 appearances in three years.

MacGillivray played 14 times in his one season with the Shrews and moved to Portsmouth on a two-year deal after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

However, his form this season has led to the League One leaders agreeing a contract extension this week until summer 2021 and he has set his sights on winning a Scotland call-up.

"There's some good goalkeepers in that set-up already, but I've got to make sure I keep the best I can and keep performing," he added.

"And if they ever came knocking then that would be an extra special achievement for myself."