Craig Curran happy to cross Dundee divide after 'easy decision' to leave Tannadice

Craig Curran scored three goals in 16 appearances for Dundee's city rivals United

Scottish Cup: Dundee v Queen of the South Venue: Dens Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

New Dundee signing Craig Curran is confident of winning over the Dens Park support despite crossing the city's football divide to join the Dark Blues.

The 29-year-old English striker spent the first half of the season with Dundee United.

"One thing that they won't be able to fault is how much I give on the pitch and they will see that every minute I play," he told BBC Scotland.

"So, if that is the case, it is going to be up to me to win them over."

Curran, who could make his debut in Saturday's Scottish Cup meeting with Queen of the South, has swapped a side sitting third in the Championship and chasing promotion for one lying bottom of the top flight.

But he says it was "an easy decision", considering he is being reunited with his former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre.

"I'm here to make sure that we stay up," Curran said. "I know Jim, I know the way he works, he knows the way I work, I know the standards he expects."

'Everyone should be positive and confident'

The striker thinks McIntyre, who took charge in October after the exit of Neil McCann, has the record to prove he can lift Dundee clear of trouble.

"When I went to Ross County, I think we were nine or 11 points adrift at the bottom and straight away he came in and brought his ethos and his work ethic, along with the quality we had, and we climbed up, we finished in the top six, winning a cup," Curran said.

"People look at the size of club and things and that speaks for itself, so everyone should be positive and confident that we are going to be alright, I know I am."

McIntyre also recruited Curran's former team-mate Andrew Davies during January only for the centre-half to break a bone in his foot just days after signing for the club and he now faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

"I'm devastated," Curran added. "We are all absolutely gutted for him.

"The thing about Andrew, knowing him well, is that he is a leader off the pitch as well, so he is going to be a big influence for the lads even though he is not playing.

"The last eight or nine games, whatever he will be fit for, are still going to be the biggest games, so he is going to be a big important player for us, on and off."