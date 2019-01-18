Stevie Crawford: Dunfermline boss says sentiment 'out of window' against Raith Rovers

Stevie Crawford (far right) helped Raith Rovers win the League Cup in 1994

Scottish Cup: Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic Venue: Stark's Park Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

New Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford says sentiment will "go out the window" on Saturday when he takes his team to face Raith Rovers.

Former Pars striker Crawford was part of the Rovers side that defeated Celtic in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the 1994 League Cup final.

Now he takes his side to Kirkcaldy for a Fife derby in the Scottish Cup.

"The boxing gloves are on and the boys will be going through there to win the game," Crawford told BBC Scotland.

"I'm going into this against a team that means a lot to me. I had a great apprenticeship at Raith Rovers and had a great number of years there with some fond memories, but I realise I'm going there as Dunfermline manager."

Crawford, who is in Rovers' hall of fame, was given the opportunity to take charge last week when Allan Johnston was sacked after some disappointing results.

The 45-year-old was previously player/coach at East Fife before becoming assistant to Robbie Neilson at both Hearts and MK Dons and had already been working under Johnston at East End Park as reserve team coach.

"I wasn't in a hurry to get back into management, but I always knew I wanted to be a manager again," Crawford said. "I wasn't fazed about how quickly it happened."

'Tie of the round'

The Pars currently sit seventh in the Championship and are six points away from a promotion play-off spot but also only seven points clear of a relegation play-off position.

Crawford hopes a cup run "can be the kick-start to the season".

Rovers manager John McGlynn returned for a second spell in charge at the Kirkcaldy club in the summer after giving up a scouting job at Celtic.

The 57-year-old says he has no regrets about returning to the dugout despite the return of "sleepless nights".

A crowd of around 5,500 is expected at Stark's Park for the fourth-round tie and McGlynn says there is no better place to be come kick-off time this weekend.

"I think it's the tie of the round," he said. "There have not been too many of them in the Scottish Cup.

"It's a very big game for both sets of fans, lots at stake and I can't wait. It's one of those games you say, 'I want to be there'."