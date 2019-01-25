Scottish Championship
Ayr1Dundee Utd0

Ayr United v Dundee United

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5RoseBooked at 28mins
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 11McDaid
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 17Shankland
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 20Hilton
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 25McCowan
  • 30Muirhead

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 49Seaman
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 13Gomis
  • 8Fyvie
  • 7McMullan
  • 25Smith
  • 12Stanton
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 11King
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 17Robson
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 44Watson
  • 47Harkes
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Dundee United).

Booking

Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Pavol Safranko.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Pavol Safranko.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Charlie Seaman.

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.

Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Dundee United 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Murdoch.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21116435181739
2Ross County21116435201539
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport