Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Ayr United v Dundee United
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5RoseBooked at 28mins
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 23Docherty
- 11McDaid
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 17Shankland
- 19Hare-Reid
- 20Hilton
- 21Ecrepont
- 25McCowan
- 30Muirhead
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 49Seaman
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 13Gomis
- 8Fyvie
- 7McMullan
- 25Smith
- 12Stanton
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 10Clark
- 11King
- 15Nesbitt
- 17Robson
- 34Laidlaw
- 44Watson
- 47Harkes
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Dundee United).
Booking
Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Pavol Safranko.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Pavol Safranko.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Charlie Seaman.
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.
Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Dundee United 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Murdoch.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
