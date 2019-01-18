Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McTominay, Rangers, Polster, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic will continue to watch Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay but will only bid for the 22-year-old if another midfielder leaves. (Daily Record)

The Celtic boss says the Premiership leaders are not finished in the January transfer window just yet after signing Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo. (Daily Express)

Rodgers has stressed his focus remains on Celtic amid speculation about interest from Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)

Meanwhile, Rodgers says Celtic training sessions have been snooped on by drones. (Sun)

And Celtic boss Rodgers has told referees they should go full-time to reduce mistakes at a meeting of officials and managers. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has ruled out moves for Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana, 30 and Lazio's English midfielder Ravel Morrison, 25. (Daily Record)

But Gerrard intends to sign United States international Matt Polster, who has been on trial at Rangers. (The Times - subscription required)

Utility player Polster, 25, would join Rangers on "a long-term deal", says Gerrard. (Daily Mail)

And the capture of Chicago Fire's Polster may complete Rangers' January business, says the Ibrox manager. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven has asked for more time to consider his offer from New York City. (Daily Record)

Hibernian will try to bring Celtic's Scott Allan to Easter Road before the end of the month, having agreed a pre-contract to sign the midfielder in the summer. (Sun)

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon wants to sign a winger and a goalkeeper before the January transfer window shuts. (Scotsman)

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, who has signed a pre-contract with Rangers, will not be in the Dens Park side's squad to face Queen of the South on Saturday as talks over a move to Ibrox this month continue. (Sun)

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson is happy to work under a sporting director at Tannadice. (Scotsman)