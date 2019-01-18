Arsenal to give away Man Utd FA Cup tickets after dispute with Football Association

Free tickets given to fans will cost Arsenal a minimum of £20,000

Around 600 tickets for the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Arsenal and Manchester United will be given to charities and good causes as a result of an agreement struck to end a dispute over ticket allocation.

United complained to the Football Association after they were given 5,000 tickets for the fixture on 25 January.

Emirates Stadium holds 60,000 fans and United were entitled to 15% of tickets.

Arsenal cited safety reasons for their refusal to offer the full 9,000.

However, while the Gunners have given smaller allocations for cup ties against Tottenham and Liverpool, Lincoln and Coventry were given much closer to the 15% when they have visited the stadium in recent seasons.

It has emerged the FA had not approved the lower allocations at Arsenal as they have done for United's FA Cup ties at Old Trafford, where around 11.7% of the 76,000-capacity is handed over to the away team.

The FA also said the remaining 4,000 tickets could only be sold through an agreement between Arsenal and United.

United suggested a symbolic 15% should go to charities and good causes, which Arsenal agreed to.

The Gunners will give these tickets away for free rather than charge.

Prices for the game start at £36.50 for an adult member, rising to a maximum £56.50 for an adult non-member. At this lower figure, the move will cost Arsenal a minimum £20,000.